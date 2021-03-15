British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, Monday, that the AstraZeneca vaccine against “Covid-19” is safe and the government is fully confident about its use in the vaccination campaign.

He responded to a question about whether he could reassure people about the safety of the vaccine, saying, “Yes, I can.”

He added that Britain’s Medicines Regulatory Authority has “some of the most stringent and experienced monitors in the world.” They see no reason at all to stop the vaccination program. ”

He continued, “Therefore, we are still completely confident about the program and it is great to see it move forward with such speed in various parts of Britain.”