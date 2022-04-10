British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the streets of Kyiv during his surprise visit Saturday to Ukraine, weeks after Russian forces attacked the city.

Zelensky’s office released a video of the two leaders walking under heavy security in the largely empty city center.

Johnson and Zelensky cross the main street of Khreshchatyk, which leads to Maidan Square.

On their way, the two leaders greeted many passers-by, and one of them was so moved when he saw the British Prime Minister in Kyiv that he said to him, “We need you.”

“We are honored to be of assistance,” Johnson replied. “You have a wonderful president, Mr. Zelensky.”

Johnson previously praised Zelensky’s “heroism” in helping Ukraine repel the Russian attack on Kyiv, citing Western intelligence’s belief that Russia was certain it could take Ukraine “within days.”

Ukraine says it has retaken the entire Kyiv region from Russian forces, but the capital, whose outskirts it has occupied, remains in a precarious position.

Johnson’s visit comes days after the bodies of civilians were revealed following the withdrawal of Russian forces from towns near the Ukrainian capital.

Johnson’s visit, which has not been announced by London or Kyiv, is the first by a G7 leader to Ukraine since the Russian offensive began on February 24.