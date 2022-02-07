The UK government is considering sending military planes and ships to southeastern Europe to protect NATO allies. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson wrote about this in his article published in the newspaper Times on the evening of Monday, February 7th.

It is noted that we are talking about Typhoon fighters (“Typhoon”).

“The United Kingdom is preparing to reinforce a British-led NATO multinational battalion stationed in Estonia. We will also increase our contribution to the Joint Expeditionary Force exercise, a British-led force that includes units from 10 Scandinavian and northern European countries. We are considering deploying RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy ships to protect South East Europe,” Johnson said. He added that these measures are caused by a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his article, the British Prime Minister also stated that only firm and principled diplomacy can prevent a crisis over Ukraine.

In the United States and a number of European countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone, and such statements are used as an excuse to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.