Johnson sets a date for life to return to normal “before Corona”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected today, Monday, a date for life to return to “pre-Corona normal”.

Johnson said that the restrictions imposed in England to contain the emerging Corona virus pandemic are likely to be lifted on July 19, while expecting life to return to normal in just three weeks.

Johnson added that despite the high number of people infected with the new strain of the “Delta” virus, the number of infected people who need to receive treatment in hospitals or death rates from the virus are still low with the progress of vaccination programs against the virus in Britain.

The British Prime Minister stressed that the rules of social separation in England will not be abandoned by next July 5, which was one of the options available if the health status data were good enough. He added that it “makes sense” to postpone this step for a few more weeks to analyze patterns of infection spread and provide the second dose of vaccines before restrictions are lifted.

“With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear to me and all of our scientific advisors that it is very likely that by July 19 we will be in a position to say that the pandemic is over and that we can return to life as it was before Corona in As soon as possible”.