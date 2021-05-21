British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Friday for an end to the division over how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He said countries should resist the temptations of nationalism to protect the world from similar threats in the future. Johnson compared the Covid-19 pandemic to the plague mentioned in the preamble to Homer’s Epic of the Iliad.

“After nearly 2,800 years, the world is still as divided as it was, and I feel fear like Achilles and Gamemnon,” Johnson said in a speech at the G20 Health Summit. I think the time has come to unite in order to combat the pandemic and prevent another occurrence. ”

“Now is the time to abandon the temptations to compete for nationalism … and to reaffirm, instead, on the strength and duties of nations, and the need to work together and build collective defenses against a common enemy, disease,” he added.

The Corona virus has killed 3,432,711 people in the world since the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a census based on official sources, Friday at 10:00 GMT.

More than 165,093,780 people have been confirmed infected with the virus worldwide since its emergence.

Many countries of the world launched vaccination campaigns against the virus. However, some of these countries still have a problem with providing adequate doses of vaccines.