Like a repentant Sancho Panza (“he was too fat”, he has said) and a Quixote fresh out of melancholy, Boris Johnson has promised the British a future of windmills to overcome the devastating crisis of covid-19. The prime minister presented the Conservative Party manifesto on Tuesday. With no affiliates cheering his words on, Johnson has struggled to bring a triumphalist tone to his speech from the coldness of a television set. The pandemic has prevented a proper annual congress.

At the lowest point of its popularity, and with public finances increasingly depleted, the only alternative in sight was to redouble the bet. “The mission of this government cannot be reduced to a mere return to normalcy,” said Johnson. More than 170,000 million euros (without specifying how many of them public or private) destined in the next decade to promote wind energy, so that by 2030 all British homes obtain their electricity from this renewable source. “What oil means for Saudi Arabia is the wind for the UK. A practically unlimited source, but in the case of wind energy, without carbon emissions or damage to the environment ”, he announced.

Beyond the moment chosen to renew his electoral promise of a “green revolution”, Johnson’s plan has been well received by environmental organizations, and fits into the evolution of an already consolidated reality. The UK is already a leading power in wind energy, with a large number of offshore stations that have already managed to reduce their cost and increase their efficiency. The current potential capacity is greater than 10 gigawatts (10 billion watts). The prime minister’s promise to raise the 2030 target from 30 to 40 gigawatts is well within the achievable margins. “Such a goal will require Parliament to be activated. Now we need to see how the Prime Minister’s renewed enthusiasm is capable of breaking down all the barriers facing offshore wind, ”said John Sauven, the CEO of Greenpeace UK.

Johnson has used his admission to the ICU due to covid-19, at the end of March, as a metaphor and warning sign of the evils that afflict the United Kingdom. “I have read a lot of nonsense about how illness had stolen my magic. I was simply too fat, and I have already lost 12 kilos, ”he said. “This country suffers from some chronic problems. It has not solved a major deficit in training and work skills for a long time, has inadequate transport infrastructure, a lack of housing for people – especially young people – to buy, and many people everywhere who feel abandoned by the government ”.

Johnson’s words, however, were not directed so much at the British public as at a Conservative Party that is losing its trust by leaps and bounds in a politician destined to ride the wave of Brexit and who has been overwhelmed by the storm of the pandemic. . That is why he has recovered the epic tone of Winston Churchill that, in recent months, he had abandoned: “We will be like those who, in the abyss of World War II, when everything had gone wrong, were able to design the vision of a New Post-war Jerusalem that they wanted to build ”. And that is also why Johnson has charged the ink against the Labor opposition, and against his new leader, Keir Starmer, who has managed to corner him for his failed management of the pandemic.

In the best tone thatcherian of a government that, because of the virus, has been forced to borrow up to its eyebrows, Johnson has accused the British left of a perpetual distrust of the private sector and of offering no other solutions than to go to “Papa Estado” (Uncle SugarJohnson has said, the colloquial term for the welfare state). “We must make it very clear that there comes a time when the State takes a step back and leaves the private sector to carry on with the task. I have a very simple message for those Labor who think that everything can be financed by the taxpayer. It was not the state that manufactured the new drugs or invented new therapies. It will not be the State that has the intellectual property of the vaccine, if it ends up arriving. Not the one who made masks or respirators at full speed. It was the private sector, with its logical interest in innovating, competing, and yes, in selling, ”said a defiant prime minister.

The next few months will show if Johnson has really gotten “his magic back”. The millionaire aid for the ERTE will cease to be in force at the end of October, and the new aid package to face the economic consequences of the pandemic is just a small part of the generosity that the first emergency plan represented. For now, the prime minister has once again demonstrated his ability to put one candle to God and another to the devil (or as he said at the time, “I am in favor of keeping the cake and eating it at the same time”). The same politician who years ago scoffed at renewable sources and suggested that wind power would be unable to “lift the thin layer that covers a rice pudding” is now presenting himself as the champion of the green revolution. And the same prime minister who has not hesitated to impose harsh social distancing measures to try to stop the second wave of the virus, has not hesitated to declare himself fed up with “a disease that not only attacks human beings, but also the best things. what does this country have, our pubs, our soccer, our theater and all that tendency to the herd gossip and the love of human contact that drives the creativity of our economy ”.