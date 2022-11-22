Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized the positions of Germany, France and Italy ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which will complete nine months on Thursday (24).

According to Johnson, who left office in September, there was “a big shock” about the views that Western Europe had before the conflict began.

“We could see the tactical groups of the Russian battalions piling up [perto da fronteira com a Ucrânia]but different countries had very different perspectives”, said the former prime minister in an interview with CNN in Portugal, where he participated on Monday (21) in an event by the local broadcaster of the American news network.

“The German view at one point was that if the invasion happened, which would be a disaster, it would be better if it all ended quickly and Ukraine surrendered,” said Johnson, who argued that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government cited economic reasons. as justification – Germany was extremely dependent on Russian gas, and since then has sought to reduce this fragility.

“I couldn’t support that, I thought it was a disastrous way to look at this issue. But I can understand why they thought and felt that way,” continued Johnson.

Regarding Emmanuel Macron, he said that “the French did not believe [que aconteceria uma ação militar russa] until the last moment”. Until a few days before the start of the war, the French representative tried to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin so that Kremlin troops would not invade the neighboring country.

The former British Prime Minister also criticized the attitude of the then Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi – another who left the command of his country this year, in October.

Johnson argued that the Italian government “at a certain point simply said that it would be unable to support the position we were taking”, that is, to support Ukraine against Russia, given its “massive” dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The French and German governments have not commented on the matter. Draghi’s office declined to comment on Johnson’s remarks.

However, in the CNN interview, Johnson praised the response that the West gave after the Russian invasion, with military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

“What happened was that everybody – Germans, French, Italians, everybody, [o presidente americano] Joe Biden — saw that there was simply no option. Because there was no negotiating with this guy [Putin]🇧🇷 That’s the key point,” Johnson pointed out. “After all my worries… I pay tribute to the way the European Union acted. They stuck together. The sanctions were tough.”