CNN: Johnson says Germany offered to surrender to Ukraine in February

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told in an interview with CNN Portugal, how the allies assessed the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine after the start of the Russian special operation in February.

According to him, the states reacted differently, for example, Germany offered Ukraine to surrender.

“Germany at some point believed that if this happened, which would be a disaster, then it would be better to finish everything as soon as possible, and surrender to Ukraine,” the ex-premier said.

He added that France until the last moment did not believe in the possibility of an open confrontation. Johnson also criticized the Italian government, which at that time was headed by Mario Draghi, for refusing to support the position of other countries due to dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht spoke about how long the hostilities in Ukraine would last. The politician admitted that they would continue for a long time.