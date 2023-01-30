Johnson said he warned Putin about Western sanctions before the start of the NWO in Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the details of his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Writes about it The Telegraph with reference to the three-part documentary “Putin vs the West” (Putin vs the West).

According to Johnson, the Russian leader, during a “very long and extremely extraordinary phone call,” tried to instill fear in him in response to warnings about the inadmissibility of starting a NWO.

He [Путин] said: “Boris, you are saying that Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon. What time are you talking about?” And I replied: “She will not join NATO in the foreseeable future. You know that very well.” Boris Johnson Former British Prime Minister

As Johnson said, in a conversation with Putin, he argued that the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine would be a complete disaster, as it would lead to anti-Russian sanctions and bring NATO closer to Russian borders. He also warned the Russian leader that Kyiv could count on the support of London.

At the same time, the former British prime minister stressed that Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic alliance was unlikely, since France and Germany opposed it.

“Norman Format”

On January 26, Boris Johnson gave an interview to the Ukrainian TV channel Rada, during which he admitted that the Normandy format negotiations on Ukraine were a diplomatic imitation.

According to the politician, the process to resolve the conflict, which included the Minsk agreements, did not move anywhere. Johnson expressed the opinion that sanctions against Russia should have been introduced back in 2014.

We then applied some kind of sanctions, launched this diplomatic imitation called the “Norman process” and achieved nothing, but [президент России Владимир] Putin concluded that the West would not stop him Boris Johnson Former British Prime Minister

After Johnson’s statement, the Russian embassy in London questioned the West’s ability to negotiate. The diplomatic mission stressed that such statements undermine the credibility of this word and the readiness to comply with the obligations assumed.

In December, ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel resonated when she said that the Minsk agreements were concluded to give Ukraine precious time and the opportunity to become stronger. According to her, it was clear to all participants in these agreements that the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine had not yet been resolved.

Later, former French President Francois Hollande spoke about the Minsk agreements in a vein similar to Merkel’s. He said that the agreements could be called an attempt to give Kyiv time to strengthen its army.

[Экс-канцлер Германии] Angela Merkel was right… Since 2014, Ukraine has strengthened its military potential… It has become better trained and equipped. It is the merit of the Minsk agreements that Kyiv got such an opportunity Francois Hollande Former President of France

Russia’s response

Reacting to Merkel’s statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Western countries did not plan to fulfill their obligations and accused them of using all the time at their disposal for their own purposes, pumping Kyiv with weapons.

Berlin, and, accordingly, the entire collective West was not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, imitated adherence to the Security Council resolution, but in reality pumped up the Kyiv regime with weapons Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

In turn, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, pointed out that Merkel and Hollande signed a lie when they admitted that they did not intend to comply with the Minsk agreements.

Accordingly, she lied at the highest level, no matter what. And now we have seen the story that Hollande literally supported her. In fact, these are the main guarantors of these Minsk agreements. And now they signed it Denis Pushilin Acting head of the DPR

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that Berlin and Paris used the Minsk agreements as an instrument of secret diplomacy, and their policy “brought the whole of Europe to the brink of armed conflict.”