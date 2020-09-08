The final 18 holes of the season on the PGA had extra pressure than anticipated. There was no completely happy ending for Jon Rahm on the Tour Championship, the FedExCup closing, however the Basque put spice to the result and signed his finest efficiency thus far on the North American circuit, a fourth place.

Together with him, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, two bulldogs, helped to make Dustin Johnson’s victory at the very least a little bit extra uncomfortable. He didn’t give them to take it from him as a result of the South Carolina golfer has reached a number of steps above all to the ultimate stretch of the course and within the playoffs he has fixed a second place, behind exactly Rahmbo within the BMW, and two wins, within the Northern Belief and on this closing that he sealed with -21. The loot he takes from East Lake (Atlanta, USA) is large: he retains primary, wins the order of benefit of the circuit for the primary time and pocketed 15 million {dollars} (about 12.7 euros).

Rahm additionally aspired to all this, who tried by all means. A birdie at 3 was adopted by a devastating double bogey at 4, which coincided with Johnson’s rise, three birdies between 1 and 6. The Biscayan reacted by subtracting at 4 and with an eagle at 5 and DJ obtained entangled with bogeys at 7 and eight. From there he devoted himself to taking part in secure and added pairs till the ultimate birdie at 18.

Neither Thomas, nor Schauffele (each tied at -18) nor Rahm, with a bogey and two birdies within the final 9, might catch up. Barrika’s completed fourth and takes one other nice examine, three million {dollars} (greater than 2.5 euros). Past cash, you’ve gotten accomplished a magical season: two triumphs (Memorial and the aforementioned BMW), for the primary time primary on the earth and the sensation that his first massive is getting nearer and nearer.

The US Open, already a part of the brand new season that begins on Thursday in California, takes place in two weeks at Winged Foot, a area that Jon visited earlier than this closing. The circus doesn’t cease and after a 12 months marked by the pandemic, which pressured the cancellation of 11 tournaments, the circuit will include 51 appointments, six of them majors when including to the US Open the Masters additionally postponed this 12 months. Land of alternative for Rahm.