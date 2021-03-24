British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his regret in Parliament on Wednesday over some decisions made by his Government at the start of the pandemic, one year after the first confinement. The United Kingdom has suffered between 127,000 and 150,000 deaths due to the coronavirus in this time, but has already administered the first dose to more than 28 million inhabitants in its successful vaccination program

Labor MP Meg Hillier asked Johnson at a meeting of the House of Commons committee that coordinates the scrutiny of different areas of government, what mistake he regrets the most. The leader slipped away. Evident. Ignorance of the virus inevitably led to decisions that perhaps were not correct. When the deputy pressed him, he finally offered the most heartfelt regret: not understanding the transmission due to asymptomatic patients, which allowed him to enter the nursing homes.

The prime minister promised that there will be a public inquiry into the management of the epidemic, when it does not demand that those dedicated to fighting it have to deviate from their main task. That retrospective analysis will also have to study, he said, whether Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland taking different steps contributed to the confusion in public messages.

The evasion of personal responsibility is clear. A babel of voices of regional leaders would have caused confusion. No prime minister is expected to discover asymptomatic transmission of a virus. When asked about decisions that bear his imprint, his answers were inconsistent or he simply did not address the question at all.

The novelist and journalist Edward Docx, in an essay published last weekend in ‘The Observer’ about the charm that led 22% of British to elect as head of their Government a politician famous for being the court jester , recalled that “clowns are very serious and important people, because, in its simplest expression, they remind us that the world we have created is ridiculous.”

MP Hillier, who as a member of the Labor Party associated Cooperativist is suspected of having a serious world view, asked Johnson if her biggest mistake was not creating a tracking system with a budget of $ 45 billion. euros and which has apparently managed to break the European, and perhaps world record, in number of tests per day and population size, but fails to track the spread of the virus.

Entry of infected



Johnson was hurt by the reproach and explained to the deputy that every day he meets in the morning with other leaders before a panel of data on the epidemic. The results of the test system are projected on a screen and allow us to understand its evolution, he replied. “So you get a map,” Hillier cut him off, because the ‘premier’ expands on his answers to avoid time for many questions.

Another Labor member, Yvette Cooper, asked him if it was not a mistake to allow 10,000 infected from France, Italy and Spain to enter the United Kingdom in March 2020, while other countries closed their borders. Johnson told him about the restrictions he imposed last December. And then he told him that “perhaps very soon” tests will have to be required of carriers crossing the English Channel. He then pointed out that no other country imports 75% of its medicines and 50% of its food. That is, perhaps nothing will happen very soon.

If the American philosopher, Jennifer Jacquet, is correct when she affirms that “the feeling of shame is the other side of pride”, to explain her feelings about the Trump era, a survey by the Savanta firm records a hecatomb in illusions about national virtues . 52% of those under 26 are ashamed of being British because of the management of the pandemic in their country; it is a tie until 55. To 54% of the generation of the ‘baby boom’, Johnson’s management has made him feel proud. According to the YouGov firm, Johnson only has a positive net estimate among those over 65.