British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to resign during a parliamentary hearing on the scandalous Downing Street party during the lockdown. This is reported RIA News.

Labor faction leader Keir Starmer called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down during a parliamentary session amid the party scandal. He said that Johnson “consistently broke the rules”, “took everyone for fools” and that the prime minister “is not up to the job.”

In response, Boris Johnson noted that the British Parliament has much more important problems than his resignation. He said that parliamentarians could be engaged in countering “Russian aggression”, and not inflate scandals within the country.

“I understand how people across the country feel about the suggestion that what is happening on Downing Street was a violation of the anti-COVID rules. I understand how angry they are about this. I apologized several times, but I must say that we must wait for the results of the police investigation, ”said Boris Johnson.

Earlier it was reported that in Britain they published an investigation report on Boris Johnson’s parties. According to its results, the events on Downing Street were recognized as a serious violation of ethical standards, which should have been observed not only by government officials, but by the entire population of the United Kingdom.