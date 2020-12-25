British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his compatriots a “small gift” on Christmas Eve in a video Christmas message broadcast on Twitter. He recommends reading the trade pact that has just been negotiated between Great Britain and the EU if you want to read something in this “drowsy moment after Christmas dinner”.

In front of the camera, Johnson held up a thick wad of paper, which he declared as “good news”. Brexit was the first step, the agreement is now “the festival”, as he says.

“Full of fish, by the way,” added Johnson, referring to the arduous negotiations between Brussels and London about future fishing rights in British waters.

When he announced his Brexit trade pact with the EU, Johnson had fashionably reminded of one of the most controversial negotiation topics: many small fish adorned his dark tie when he announced the breakthrough in the month-long negotiations on Christmas Eve in London.

Until recently, access for EU fishermen to British waters was one of the most contentious issues between London and Brussels. At a dinner between EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Johnson, the Brussels chefs had recently served swipes on the subject of fishing: The starter was scallops – which a bitter dispute between France and Great Britain had raged over in the English Channel. (dpa)