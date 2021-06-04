British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

And the British PA Media Agency reported that Johnson received the second dose on Thursday evening at the Francis Crick Institute in central London.

The second dose came 11 weeks after he received the first on March 19. In the spring of last year, the prime minister spent several days in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The latest statistics indicate that half of adults in Britain have received two doses of the vaccine.

The achievement comes a day after the government announced that three-quarters of adults in Britain had received their first dose of the vaccine.