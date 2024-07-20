Johnson admits to abandoning demands to return 1991 borders to Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined In an article for the Daily Mail, he gives his vision of how the conflict in Ukraine might end if Republican Donald Trump comes to power in the United States.

In his opinion, Trump is the one who can end the conflict on terms that are favorable for Kyiv and the West. He called Ukraine’s exit to the borders on February 23, 2022, and then readiness to accept the country into the EU and NATO.

Johnson proposed to do this by increasing military aid to Ukraine and lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory, which would force Russia to retreat.

Following this scenario, the former prime minister proposed making a deal with Russia: introducing special protective measures for Russian speakers in Ukraine, as well as conducting a global restoration of relations between Washington and Moscow.

In the article, Johnson also noted that Trump has the strength and courage to fix it, save Ukraine, bring peace and stop the destructive contagion of conflicts. Johnson noted that the former American leader demonstrated his character when he raised his fist in the air on stage after the assassination attempt.