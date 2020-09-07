Boris Johnson has briefly turned his eyes away from the coronavirus well being disaster to focus as soon as once more on the raison d’être of his political profession: Brexit. In an announcement ready to seize the eye of the media late on Sunday, earlier than an important week begins within the negotiations between London and Brussels, the prime minister has warned the EU – however above all, the British – that the opportunity of an abrupt break within the financial, business and authorized ties between the UK and Europe as of December 31 begins to emerge as the ultimate end result. “We have to conclude an settlement with our European pals earlier than the October 15 European Council,” says Johnson. “If not, I do not see the opportunity of there being a free commerce settlement between us, and we are going to each have to simply accept it and transfer on to one thing else.”

Downing Road and the European Fee agree that this date, October 15, is the deadline. It’s the solely means that there’s time for the ultimate paperwork to be finalized, translated into all of the official languages ​​of the EU, and may be authorized by nationwide parliaments, the European Parliament and the British earlier than the tip of the yr. The remainder of Johnson’s assertion may sound like a brand new ordeal that London has tried to placed on the desk throughout three years of negotiations, particularly within the final section. However on this event, all of the actors acknowledge that the Johnson authorities is starting to indicate its true playing cards unambiguously, and that it not disguises its final purpose of abandoning its relationship with the EU with the least potential ties. “We’ll then have a commerce settlement with the EU just like the one Australia has. And I wish to be completely clear about it, as I’ve stated from the start: will probably be a superb outcome for the UK ”. A transparent signal of Johnson’s willingness to go forward with this plan has been his signing of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as his authorities’s commerce adviser. The cruel criticism, not solely from the opposition however from many conservative MPs, of Abbott’s misogynistic and authoritarian previous has not modified Johnson’s willingness to have this new ally.

What Johnson hides in his phrases is that Australia has no commerce settlement with the EU. It has one thing known as a “mutual recognition settlement”, which is proscribed to reciprocally accepting a collection of quality control in its exchanges to keep away from pricey technical and administrative procedures. Negotiations to achieve a correct treaty, which is what Canberra actually aspires to, have been stalled for years because of the political and sensible difficulties they entail. Australia should undergo the EU tariffs and quotas that Johnson has persistently promised the British that the UK wouldn’t have. In different phrases, if essential, the one guidelines that might govern relations on either side of the English Channel could be these of the World Commerce Group.

Brexit grew to become a political actuality on January 31, however then a transition interval started that left the severing of financial, business or authorized ties on maintain. For all sensible functions, nothing was going to alter till December 31, 2020. London and Brussels had virtually a yr to barter a superb commerce settlement. The pandemic adopted shortly, and the talks have been frozen for a number of months, though the Johnson administration made no effort to request an extension and easily let the schedule proceed to advance. It was not till mid-June that the British prime minister added his voice to that of the presidents of the three EU establishments (Ursula Von der Leyen, Charles Michel and David Sassoli) and promised to present new impetus to the talks. It was shortly proven that progress was going to be little, if not nonexistent.

If at first the main target was on reaching a brand new and complex fishing settlement, and it appeared that this concern was going to be the primary stumbling block, it quickly grew to become obvious that the actual impediment was one other a lot much less manageable concern: support state to the nationwide business. The EU has persistently pursued the so-called degree enjoying area, that might come to translate as a leveling of the foundations of the sport. If London wished free entry (with out tariffs or quotas) to the European market, it needed to commit itself that its guidelines on labor, environmental, client safety or public monetary promotion of nationwide business have been just like these of the EU, to keep away from an unfair aggressive benefit. Johnson’s argument, all through this time, has been to make sure that the UK is already as strict, if no more, than Brussels on all these issues, and that the ultimate determination should lie in good religion and belief. mutual.

The entice, Brussels has suspected, was within the fourth level. If because the period of Margaret Thatcher the UK has been reluctant to guard its corporations with public cash (its support didn’t attain even half the typical of the remainder of the EU nations), the brand new imaginative and prescient that Johnson and his chief strategist, Dominic Cummings, have for the UK going by means of an enormous public funding within the new technological revolution. They usually refuse to have their arms tied with Brussels. “Any financial and business relationship – between economies as shut and interconnected as ours – should embrace strong and credible mechanisms to keep away from commerce distortions and unfair aggressive benefits. And that is significantly necessary within the space of ​​state support, the place the potential to trigger aggressive distortions with the usage of subsidies is essential ”, the primary European negotiator, the Frenchman Michel Barnier, made clear in his speech on September 2. on the Institute of European and Worldwide Affairs in Dublin.

Johnson positively doesn’t throw within the towel, not less than in his official pronouncement. He assures that there’s a deadline to achieve an settlement, and that London will proceed engaged on it throughout the month of September. However the information contradict his phrases. As superior The Monetary Instances, Downing Road is already engaged on a brand new regulation that would scale back the binding authorized power of key sections of the Withdrawal Settlement signed with Brussels, particularly in relation to Northern Eire and state support. And the prime minister already takes it with no consideration that, within the months to come back, London will likely be able to “accommodate delicate and sensible points akin to regulation of economic flights, trucking, scientific cooperation … however with no business settlement ”. And the final understanding is that Downing Road’s tone and message this time sounds much less like bravado than a consummate determination that the British should start to digest. And that, due to this fact, sounds higher when it comes to public communication, an “Australian settlement” than a pure and easy Brexit.