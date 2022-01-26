Boris Johnson and the British parliament were preparing on Wednesday for the imminent publication of a report on the celebrations celebrated in Downing Street during the lockdownswhose conclusions could trigger a devastating motion of censure against the controversial prime minister.

“I suspect we won’t have to wait much longer for Sue Gray’s report, with which we can get a fuller picture of exactly what happened,” Foreign Minister Liz Truss told the BBC.

At the beginning of December, trying to dodge a then-incipient scandal about an alleged Christmas party organized by his collaborators a year before, when the anticovid rules banned, the Conservative leader declared himself “furious” and ordered an internal investigation promising “consequences” if the rules were broken.

But since then, in an incessant trickle of leaks, the press has published information about more than a dozen of these allegedly illegal events, in some of which Johnson had to admit to having participated, although making an effort to evade responsibility.

The “partygate”, or party scandal, became a snowball that threatens to sweep him away, especially after the London police announced on Tuesday, after much delay, that they were investigating possible crimes.

After the announcement, there was a confusing afternoon of contradictory statements. Downing Street began by announcing that a large part of the internal investigation, entrusted to senior official Sue Gray, was being suspended so as not to interfere with police investigations.

It was later said that the report might only be partially published and then it was leaked that Johnson was due to receive it later that evening in full and react to it this Wednesday during the weekly question session in the House of Commons.

And, finally, that Gray has not yet delivered his conclusions but these could be known before the end of the day, in the next few days or next week, opening a very tense waiting period for a prime minister whose position is hanging by a thread

Motion of censure for Johnson or new breathing space?

“We don’t need Sue Gray’s report to know that Boris Johnson must go,” Angela Rayner, number two of the Labor Party, the main opposition force, wrote in an op-ed published on Wednesday.

Rayner denounced “a very clear culture of total disregard for rules and decorum in Downing Street” and assured that this “comes only from the person who is in charge”.

Johnson, 57, came triumphantly to power in 2019 promising to deliver a Brexit that his predecessor, Theresa May, had been wrangling for years. She thus seduced a large number of Labor strongholds in the post-industrial north of England and won the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

But now it is precisely the young deputies of his party elected in those constituencies that traditionally voted for the left who are rebelling most strongly against their leader, from whom they want to seize the reins of the formation, and therefore of the government, with a motion of internal censorship.

To do this, they need to send at least 54 letters, 15 percent of the 360 ​​deputies of the government majority, to the so-called 1922 Committee, in charge of managing the parliamentary group. Your number is kept secret until that threshold is reached.

And although last week the rebellion seemed to be cooled by fears of losing power to Labor, which for the first time in years leads the Conservatives by 10 points in the polls, the conclusions of the Gray report could revive it.

Although it all depends on whether he publishes his complete investigation, on all the alleged illegal parties, or limits himself to minor facts and leaves the determination of possible crimes to the police.

This could give Johnson a few precious months of breathing space while awaiting his results, during which he tries to improve his popularity by taking advantage of the improving health situation, the lifting of restrictions on Thursday and the economic momentum that must follow.

For now, the ongoing police investigation may help you dodge questions about “partygate” in Wednesday’s tense session in the House of Commons.

