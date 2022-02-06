The removal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from his post is inevitable, said a member of the Conservative Party, Charles Walker. About it February 6 writes Guardian.

“It will inevitably end up with him leaving, so I just want him to have some leeway in that,” he said.

Wimbledon Conservative MP Stephen Hammond also opined that for Johnson, the current situation “certainly looks like the beginning of the end.”

At the end of January 2022, Sue Gray, a senior civil servant of the British government, published an investigation report on Boris Johnson’s parties, according to which the events on Downing Street during the lockdown were recognized as a serious violation of ethical standards. The findings indicated that, given the epidemiological situation in the country, some of the parties at the Johnson residence should not have been held in the way they were organized.

After this scandal, there were mass resignations in the Prime Minister’s team.