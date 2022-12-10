Former British Prime Minister Johnson promised countries dependent on Russian gas a difficult winter

Countries dependent on Russian gas supplies face a difficult winter, but the next one will be even more difficult. This forecast was voiced by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an article published in The Wall Street Journal.

Predicting difficult times, Johnson opined that a difficult winter could be overcome by filling the storage facilities with gas. At the same time, he acknowledged that next winter is expected to be a more difficult situation, because the stocks will be reduced and it will be more difficult to replenish them.

“The new LNG terminals will not operate yet. Some European countries are rushing to build more offshore wind power generation capabilities, but they won’t be ready yet either. And we definitely won’t have civilian nuclear reactors anymore,” he added.