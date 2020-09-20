Boris Johnson seems more interested in winning over British public opinion than in appeasing the ire of Brussels. The prime minister has offered an olive branch to the 20 conservative MPs who refused to back the UK’s Internal Market Act, which unilaterally violates key aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the EU. But what at first glance would be a softening of the text and a concession in response to the strong criticism unleashed in his own party does not convince the community institutions.

Downing Street issued an official statement late Wednesday accepting the amendment proposed by two of the main critics of the legal text. Its intermediate solution transfers to Parliament the final decision to execute the new measures approved. According to the bill, the decision to require customs declaration for goods shipped from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK was left to ministers. Likewise, it would also be your decision to inform Brussels or not about any public subsidy (State aid) that a company based in Northern Ireland receives. Under the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a document annexed to the withdrawal agreement -and therefore with the same legal force-, this British region will be subject to the EU Internal Market as of December 31, when the transition period and Brexit is executed, a new commercial relationship has been agreed between the two blocks or finally a hard Brexit occurs. Both decisions alter the scenario agreed by London and Brussels, which established that the Northern Irish territory would remain within the EU market and would be subject to their rules of the game. Brussels insists that the signed protocol is already international law, and the new provisions promoted by Johnson are in open contradiction with what it establishes.

Downing Street believes that by accepting the proposal of these two MPs, Bob Neil and Damian Green, the new law becomes more “a safety cushion” than an effective breach of the UK’s international commitments. “It has been agreed that this parliamentary procedure suggested by two colleagues supposes a clearer and more explicit democratic mandate to use the new powers, in addition to providing greater legal certainty,” says the statement from the prime minister’s office.

Community sources assure, however, that nothing has changed. It is irrelevant to Brussels whether the new law comes to be applied directly by the British Government or by Parliament. It continues to consider it a breach of international obligations, and maintains the demand, as an ultimatum, expressed to London this week: the conflicting articles of the document must be withdrawn before the end of September or it will be answered with legal measures.

Johnson seeks to quell the internal rebellion while sustaining, and even raising the tone, his duel with Brussels. “I do not believe that the EU is negotiating in good faith”, the prime minister has come to affirm in his appearance before the special parliamentary commission that brings together the presidents of the different sectoral commissions of the House of Commons. The maneuver has more of a new political stratagem than a legal solution to the entanglement, as demonstrated by the fact that this same Wednesday he resigned from his post, in protest at the bankruptcy of the legality carried out, the General Counsel of Scotland, Richard Keen . He is the second senior legal adviser to leave ship after Jonathan Jones, the head of the Government’s Legal Department, did so last week for the same reason. In his resignation statement, Keen admits that Johnson faces many challenges, but warns that the new bill that flouts the Brexit deal “won’t make things much easier.”

The main Brussels negotiator, Michel Barnier, nevertheless assures that talks will continue to try to reach a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU despite Johnson’s legal challenge. Community negotiators have established themselves as a fundamental rule in this pulse to avoid at all costs being seen as those who throw in the towel and get up from the table. Brussels already has the less and less remote possibility that a rough Brexit will finally take place on December 31, but it knows that this outcome is not beneficial for either party. And that, sooner or later, the two parties will have to fix the broken dishes and sit down again to negotiate an essential future commercial relationship between two blocks that maintain such intense commercial and economic relations.