The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 120 armored vehicles. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised this on Saturday during his unexpected meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, let the UK government know† Ukraine will also receive an unknown number of missile systems designed to take out ships.

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost many men and equipment after six weeks of war, and can therefore use support such as that of the British. On Friday, the UK announced another delivery of military equipment, including 800 anti-tank missiles, worth a total of EUR 120 million.

Johnson has praised Zelensky and the Ukrainians in a press statement from the British government. “Ukraine, against all odds, has driven Russian troops away from the gates of Kiev, the greatest military achievement of the 21st century,” the prime minister said. “It is thanks to the decisive leadership and the indestructible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous plans are thwarted.” Johnson also promised that the UK will continue to increase sanctions against Russia “week after week”.