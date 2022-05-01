Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged additional military aid to Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling him what the country needs to defend itself against Russian forces.

A British government spokesman said Johnson offered Zelensky in Saturday’s call “Britain’s continued economic and humanitarian support”, British news agency BA Media reported.

Johnson told the Ukrainian president that he was “more committed than ever to strengthening Ukraine.”

Britain is one of the largest European arms suppliers to Ukraine, having already sent more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles, 1,360 units of anti-steel structure ammunition, five air defense systems consisting of more than 100 missiles and 4.5 tons of plastic explosives, according to the Ministry of Defense.