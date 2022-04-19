The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the inclusion of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the defense and foreign ministers and 10 senior British government officials on the list of people banned from entering Russia, saying it was a step in response to Britain’s sending lethal weapons to Ukraine in the ongoing war, and its attempt to isolate Russia.

On the other hand, Britain defied the Russian decision that Johnson posted in a tweet on Twitter, Saturday evening, that he had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to provide more military aid to Ukraine in the coming days”, and that “nothing prevents the United Kingdom from ensuring that the Ukrainians have the resources they need to defend their country from the ongoing Russian offensive.”

direct messages

Although Britain ruled out NATO participation in the war and opposed the imposition of a no-fly zone on Ukraine, it has adopted sharp decisions against Russia since the war began on February 24.

Recently, in coordination with the European Union, it announced sanctions targeting 178 separatists in eastern Ukraine, including the leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two Russian-backed republics, and 6 wealthy people close to Russia and their families.

Earlier, London imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 people and entities in Russia, including the Russian oil company “Lukoil”, the “Kronstedt” defense company, the largest producer of unmanned aircraft in Russia, and the Russian Railways Company, in addition to expanding the ban on the import of Russian goods from Including iron and steel.

The sanctions affected 6 Russian banks, the “Alrosa” group of companies, the largest company in the diamond mining sector in the world, the “Wagner” private military group, 11 institutions and 4 people linked to the defense sector in Belarus.

Spearhead

In the estimation of Rami Khalifa Al-Ali, Professor of Political Philosophy, the Russian decision is an indication that Russian-British relations have reached a point of “no return”, and that there is a Russian feeling that the British government represents the “spearhead” in Europe against Russia.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Al-Ali believes that Moscow’s decision sends two messages, the first to London, and the second to respond to the sanctions imposed by the European Union and Washington on Moscow.

More than a cold war

Regarding the British reaction, Al-Ali says: “Britain and the West will continue their strategy of imposing economic, political, media and diplomatic sanctions against Russia as long as the war continues,” in addition to continuing support for Kyiv.

He describes the current situation between Britain and Russia as more than the “Cold War” phase, where relations are heading for more tension and take their final form according to the outcome of the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.

He attributed this to the existence of a feeling of threat within Europe to the security of the old continent, so Britain, like the rest of European countries, is ready to go far to deter threats.

Johnson visited Kyiv last week, becoming the first official of this level from the G7 nations to visit post-war Ukraine.

He was keen to wander the streets of Kyiv, stressing his country’s position on supporting Ukraine. British loan guarantees to Kiev amounted to more than a billion dollars.

Johnson also offered Ukraine 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems. A day before the visit, London announced that it had sent weapons worth more than 130 million dollars to Ukraine.

In March, Russia sent a strongly worded message to Britain, asserting that it would not forget its role in arming Kyiv against Russian forces.