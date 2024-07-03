Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Johnson supports his successor Sunak and the Tories at an appearance. The party must prepare for a bitter defeat in the upcoming British election.

London – In an unusual appearance ahead of the UK election, the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quite a mood against the Labour Party. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer If elected, he would raise taxes and cozy up to the Russian autocrat Wladimir Putin Johnson said during a surprise visit to an event in Chelsea, a western district of London. “The only thing they can achieve in this election is to form the most left-wing government since the war, with a large majority, and we cannot allow that to happen,” Johnson said emphatically.

Then Johnson made an unusual comparison: “Don’t let Putin’s pet parrots infect the whole country with psittacosis – a disease that you get when you make friends with pet parrots.” The conservative Tories were just as clumsy as the comparison in the run-up to the election. Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must prepare themselves for a serious defeat on July 4th. In the last polls before the British election, the Social Democrats are clearly leading the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, at a campaign rally in London. © James Manning

Tories face defeat in UK election: Sunak gets his comeuppance

The electorate would thus reject the right-wing and conservative policies of the past five years under Boris Johnson, Elizabeth “Liz” Truss and now punish Rishi Sunak. In fact, the Labour Party could even win 70 percent of the seats in the House of Commons. That would be an absolutely historic victory for the Labour Party after 14 years of Tory government. Since Brexit was implemented, people in Great Britain have become disillusioned with the populist policies of Johnson and his two successors.

A Labour victory would be Foreign Policy also a clear signal to Europe’s left-wing parties: While the right is currently on the rise in most European countries, the social democrats can still win national elections. Keir Starmer, the possible next Prime Minister of Great Britain, carefully avoided addressing issues such as Britain’s colonial past, transgender rights or immigration during the election campaign.

Competition for the Tories also from the right – predictions for the UK election difficult

In doing so, Labour clearly distances itself from the Tories, who have made these very issues the central point of their election campaign and are waging a culture war similar to that in the USA. On the issue of immigration, they have clearly signalled their intention to reverse Sunak’s controversial Rwanda deal, but otherwise Labour has kept a low profile.

The Conservatives are also losing support in areas that voted for Johnson and Brexit in 2019. Many of the Brexit hardliners are voting for the Financial Times According to Nigel Farage, the party Reform UK is now in favour. This makes predictions particularly tricky. The opinion institute “Savanta” sees the Conservatives with only 53 seats after the elections.

At the other end of the spectrum is “More in Common,” where the Conservatives still managed to get a total of 155 seats. One thing seems certain, however: Labour will sweep the UK election. What remains uncertain is how big the Tories’ defeat will be? (sure)