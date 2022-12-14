Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has earned a large amount of money since leaving office. In particular, as noted on December 14, the TV channel sky newsthree months after the resignation, the politician’s income amounted to more than £1 million (more than $1.2 million) thanks to public speaking.

So, in November, Johnson received more than £750 thousand ($932.6 thousand) of fees for three speeches for the American investment company Centerview Partners, the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times and the CNN international summit in Lisbon. At the same time, Centerview Partners itself paid for the politician’s first trip to the United States, and his work there lasted nine hours. Thus, for each hour of performance, he received £ 31 thousand ($ 38.5 thousand)

Prior to that, in October, Johnson gave a half-hour speech at the CIAB (Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers) conference, receiving about £276,000 ($343.2) for it.

All these data are recorded in the so-called “register of interests”, which every 28 days must be updated by British parliamentarians.

On November 26, it became known that Johnson, a month before the approaching Christmas holiday, announced the collection of financial assistance for the purchase of medical supplies for Ukraine. He offered to make donations through the Circle Health fund, through which several shipments of medicines and humanitarian aid worth £3 million ($3.6 million) have already been sent to Ukraine.

Earlier, on November 24, the Financial Times reported that Johnson plans to spend more time in Washington to mediate and ensure the continuity of US assistance to Ukraine. According to one of the politician’s friends, he is very concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, hinted that Boris Johnson could become an international mediator whose task would be to help Ukraine rebuild its devastated territories. A formal position has not yet been created for Johnson.

Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 amid the departure of more than 50 politicians from the government, stressing that he was proud of his deeds in office, and added that the UK would continue to support Ukraine. The ex-head of the British government was remembered as the most ardently supporting Kyiv politician who promotes the anti-Russian agenda.