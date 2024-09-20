Johnson: Russia no longer has a near abroad

Russia no longer has a near abroad, and Ukraine should be immediately accepted into the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). Such statements were made by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his article for the publication Spectator.

The former head of the British government said that Ukraine “will not trade land for peace,” and therefore there can be no compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin right now. In addition, the politician called on the West to “be serious and realistic” about the conflict, but suggested abandoning the idea of ​​”being with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

“By bringing Ukraine into NATO, we will send the Kremlin a decisive message that the Russians really need to hear. The message is this. That’s it. It’s over. You no longer have an empire. You no longer have a ‘near abroad’ or a ‘sphere of influence’. You have no right to tell the Ukrainians what to do, any more than we, the British, have the right to tell our former colonies what to do,” Johnson stressed.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there will be no peace in Ukraine until it becomes a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.