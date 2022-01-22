British policy has led to an “absurd situation”, according to ‘The Times’. The future of the government depends on what an official’s report says this week about the social gatherings organized at the prime minister’s residence during the lockdowns. The question is: What do passers-by in Westminster think?

“I’m predisposed to dislike Boris Johnson, but I think it’s embarrassing, really a shame,” says Tom, a 22-year-old chemistry student, who is with his friend Grace, 21 and a law student, at the gate of Downing Street guiding a Canadian visitor. “People have sacrificed a lot and the least that can be expected from the government is that it follows its own rules,” Tom insists.

Grace: “Now we know that people have died in hospitals without their families being able to visit them and that this (no parties) was happening here in the meantime. It’s wicked,” he says as he points to the seat of the prime minister’s cabinet. “I’m surprised,” Tom continues, “that you say you accept responsibility for 100,000 deaths, but don’t resign. In any other profession I would be fired. But this story (of parties and lies) is, at least in my circles, the one that has concentrated the idea of ​​​​his hypocrisy ».

Should I resign? Grace: “The resignation is the easy part. He should have resigned a long time ago.” Tom: “A year ago. It is the repetition of mistakes, not learning. You can almost forgive bad decisions being made the first time in an unprecedented situation, but the postponement of measures we knew were necessary in the winter wave last year cost many lives.”

“And not only that,” adds her friend. “Having a party when you’ve told people you can’t get together… The lack of ethics and morality is excessive. How can you run the country with such lack of decency.”

It’s cold, very few people. On the sidewalk of the Parliament building, three sixty-year-olds, schoolmates in the east of the city, follow the guide of a book of walks through London. What do you think is happening?

“They are all liars! Johnson is a buffoon and they should throw him out, ”says one of them, Anne (fictitious name since none wants to give her authentic identity). Her friend Theresa adds to the verdict: “She tells lies all the time. And then rectify and apologize, but what’s the point of apologizing when you’ve done something you shouldn’t do? We don’t vote for him. Unfortunately, that is democracy”, he resolves. Susan, the third woman in the group, joins the discussion. “We don’t vote for Brexit either.”

a schoolyard



Is the ‘partygate’ a frenzy of politicians and press? Or does the public care that there were illegal gatherings in Downing Street? Susan replies, “People are angry. The cost of living has gone up. They told lies about Brexit and they have continued. I think people have understood that they made a bad choice. But the press has turned the parties into something bigger than it was. It is something that does not concern me.

“It’s the lies,” Theresa says. “Farmers, fishermen… they are all going to have problems without the subsidies they had in Europe. It’s demoralizing. People are fed up. Prices skyrocket.” “Give me a politician who doesn’t lie,” Anne intervenes. I don’t trust any of them.” “I think that’s a bit of an exaggeration,” corrects Theresa. “It’s the fights between them. They make no sense. They act like in a schoolyard, ”insists Anne.

But is that something new? “It’s always been that way, but the media has so much power now,” exclaims Susan. “I don’t believe anything they say.” After the laughter, a serious question. Is there no trust in the government system? “No. And democracy is very important,” warns Anne. I’m glad the House of Lords is there to calm things down, give balance.”

Back in Downing Street, a couple of retired Scottish teachers, David and Liz, who have come to a wedding in London, confess that they are very interested in the current politics. “Johnson has deliberately lied. It is the story of his life. He was fired by the editor of ‘The Times’ for lying, by the leader of the Conservative Party… This week has been the culmination of all that.”

“I think it tarnishes the reputation of democracy that you can go to Parliament and, like Donald Trump, make a living telling lies,” David reproaches. “It harms society,” she adds. He expresses his anger that the prime minister is now presenting himself as a great manager of the pandemic. “The sooner he leaves, the better for everyone,” he concludes.