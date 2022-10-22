Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to London with the ambition of recruiting the one hundred deputies from the conservative parliamentary group that will allow him to enter the second phase of the election process for the replacement of the resigned Liz Truss. After a long flight from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, he has until noon tomorrow to achieve his goal.

The feelings that Johnson provokes were shown on his trip. A Sky television reporter, who bought a ticket on the flight for Johnson, his wife and their two children, says he was booed by other travelers on boarding. He incites luminous sympathies and firm rejections. Those close to him claim that he is willing to rule with those who overthrew him, but he has not yet confirmed his candidacy.

Collaborators of the former prime minister tell the BBC that he already has the hundred votes, but only 51 of his supporters have announced their decision. Rishi Sunak is the favorite and last night he added 114 supports and the third candidate, Penny Mordaunt, the only one who had confirmed her candidacy since Friday, receives the public endorsement of 22. The parliamentary group occupies 357 seats.

If elected, Johnson would spend his first months as Prime Minister embroiled in a Commons committee investigation into an allegation that he lied to Parliament on the ‘Partygate case’. Officials fined, and damaged in their professional file, for participating in Downing Street parties during the pandemic will testify before the committee.

Threat of expulsion



If it concludes that he lied when he repeatedly stated that Downing Street’s rules to mitigate the pandemic had not been breached, the committee may recommend Johnson’s suspension or expulsion from Parliament. The House of Commons, in which the Conservatives have a 71-seat majority, would make the final decision.

The Conservative Party has gone through serious divisions throughout its history over corn protectionism or appeasement of Hitler, but the one that led to this latest crisis dates back to the end of the 1960s. Both those in favor of joining the European Economic Community to emulate its economic growth and those related to classical liberalism invigorated by the economists of the Mont Pellerin Society and their humanism could then share the two ideas, but cracks opened.

Margaret Thatcher purged her ‘wet’ ministers who were skeptical of monetarism. The European question played a significant role in overthrowing her. Her successor, John Mayor, called four of her ministers – Eurosceptics and Thatcherites – “bastards” in a television studio, when he believed he was not being recorded. Her government suffered continuous rebellions in its seats.

The dissidence in 2012 of a group of 53 deputies who supported an opportunistic opposition motion to cut the Union budget scared David Cameron and encouraged him to call a referendum, with the ambition of ending the split. Her successor, Theresa May, fell because her ‘Brexit’ was rejected. Boris Johnson became the first Conservative leader not to fall over the European issue since 1964.

a complex scene



Euroscepticism won the battle, although it is dissatisfied with the implementation of ‘Brexit’. Monetarism is no longer a buzzword, but Liz Truss and her minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, had a plan, poorly started, that fitted in with classical liberalism. He has been wounded by the series of nonsense that followed and, however, is promoted by political study groups with notable influence among the ‘Tories’.

Johnson, with an eclectic personality, aims to unite the party. His version of ‘Brexit’ is not finished in Northern Ireland and voices have grown that want a return to the common market, but he has the armor of having executed the march of the EU. Nobody realistically proposes to reverse it. The Labor opposition is content to propose a deal that avoids entanglement on the Northern Irish border.

In economic matters, the former prime minister is prone to wasting public money on large projects and has repeated in press conferences that he does not like the austerity policy, such as that applied by Cameron and his minister, George Osborne. However, he presided over a government that, at the initiative of Sunak, increased tax pressure to levels unknown for seven decades.

The choice of Liz Truss as Johnson’s replacement is largely due to the spread from the ousted ‘premier’ circle of the idea that he had been the victim of a Sunak conspiracy. The former Minister of Economy, who is now the favorite in the new electoral process, then won the vote among the deputies and lost that of the party members, having to defend himself against the persistent accusation of disloyalty.

In his defence, Sunak said he resigned as minister because Johnson’s conduct had shaken his confidence in him as a leader and because of differences in recent months on economic issues. The tax increases breached the election program, but Johnson had to accept them as necessary compensation for extraordinary spending during the pandemic.

One of the first decisions of the former prime minister in the event that he returned to Downing Street would be about the continuity of his neighbor, Jeremy Hunt. The interim economy minister plans more taxes and austerity. Johnson and Hunt went to different elite schools (Eton and Charterhouse) and that creates barriers. Hunt lost out to Johnson to replace Theresa May and has never wanted to serve as her minister. British governments usually fall due to disagreements between 10 and 11 Downing Street and that relationship does not have good ‘karma’.

Sunak, for his part, would have a reassuring effect on the markets, because he had already warned in the summer that Truss’s promised elimination of taxes could cause instability. His professional world is finance and Hunt, although he has a business background, has never managed an economic ministry. Sunak as Prime Minister and Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer have little feng shui. They are placed upside down.

The Conservative Party needs, according to various commentators, a time of calm. But MP Jesse Norman has said the former prime minister’s election would be “an absolute catastrophe”. And in the campaign now, Johnson’s slogan to his co-religionists in July reverberates: “Vote for anyone except Sunak.”