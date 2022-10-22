The former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has landed at Gatwick airport, south of London, to recruit one hundred deputies from the conservative parliamentary group that would allow him to enter, this Monday, in the second phase of the election process for Liz’s replacement. Truss. After a long flight from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, he has 48 hours to achieve his goal.

The feelings that Johnson provokes were shown before his takeoff. A Sky television reporter, who bought a ticket on the flight that carried Johnson, his wife and his two children, says he was booed by other travelers on boarding. They took seats in economy class, confirming the British leader’s typical austerity when it comes to his money.

According to ‘The Times’, Johnson has explained these days to his relatives in the parliamentary group that his desire is to have his ministers in the Cabinet that he formed in 2019. With Michael Gove, whom he fired on July 8 when his most influential collaborator he went to Downing Street to tell him that he had to choose between resigning or being swept away by the wave of revulsion his latest lie had provoked.

The choice of Liz Truss as Johnson’s replacement is largely due to the spread from the ousted circle of the idea that she had been the victim of a conspiracy by his resigned Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak. She was, however, the most voted by the deputies. He lost the party members’ vote, having to defend himself against the persistent accusation of disloyalty.

Sunak is silent. He has not confirmed his candidacy, but in his circle it is stated that he already has more than a hundred supports. The idea of ​​a pact with Johnson is discarded. From the conservative wing that supported Johnson, then Truss, and now back to Johnson, more recently came the accusation that Sunak, a former fund manager, had conspired with his friends in Financial City to cause the crisis that brought down Truss.

fragile majority



If Johnson were elected, he would spend his first few months embroiled in a Commons committee investigation into the allegation that he lied to Parliament as prime minister. Officials fined and damaged in their professional file for participating in Downing Street parties during the pandemic will testify publicly before the committee.

If the committee concludes that he lied, when he stated on several occasions that the laws to mitigate the pandemic had not been broken in Downing Street, it can recommend the suspension or expulsion of the prime minister from his seat. The House of Commons, in which the Conservatives have a 71-seat majority, would make the final decision.

That majority has been weakened by the battle between conservative factions. Johnson’s landing in the constant entanglement of the Conservative Party sharpens enthusiasms and hatreds. In this context, the agency Moody’s has calibrated its forecast on the evolution of the British economy as negative, based on the fact that his policy is unpredictable.