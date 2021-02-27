A panel of external advisers from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the approval of the drug against Covid-19 developed by the American Johnson & Johnson for use in the country. If approved, the doses would give a strong boost to the government’s immunization plan.

The FDA’s expert panel, made up of physicians, infectious disease experts, and researchers, voted unanimously that the drug’s benefits outweigh the risks when used in adults.

“We believe that our candidate vaccine against Covid-19 has the potential to help change the trajectory of the pandemic. We must be prepared to make it available to protect the public as soon as possible, “Paul Stoffels, J & J’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

Today, the FDA held a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization (USA) request from Janssen Biotech Inc. for its # COVID19 Vaccine. https://t.co/hoTG45ukb1 – US FDA (@US_FDA) February 26, 2021

After receiving the information, US regulators said they will work quickly to get the drug approved in the next few hours. With the FDA’s final decision known, shipments of the first doses could begin on Monday.

“The FDA has also notified our federal partners, involved in the allocation and distribution of vaccines so that they can execute their plans for the timely distribution of vaccines,” a statement issued by the agency reads in part.

Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House, said via Twitter that the FDA will meet to discuss the approval on Saturday. “A third safe and effective vaccine is very welcome news,” he said in his message.

NEW: J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine supported by FDA Advisory Committee. FDA meets to finalize Saturday. A third safe and effective vaccine is very welcome news. – Andy Slavitt (@ aslavitt46) February 26, 2021

The news comes just as the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Anthony Fauci, declared that progress in reducing the number of infections appeared to be stalled, so the restrictions should not be eased for now.

According to the US health authorities, despite a drop in the numbers since the beginning of January, the average number of cases in the last seven days is still around 70,000 infections. “You have to drop a lot in the positivity of the tests at the same time that you expand the vaccine,” Fauci said.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is effective for severe cases

In the United States, at the moment, the FDA has approved two vaccines, the one manufactured by Pfizer / BioNtech and the one manufactured by the Moderna laboratory. Both have an effectiveness against the virus of between 94% and 95% and require the application of two doses.

According to the advisers, the trials with the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson showed an effectiveness against the Covid-19 virus of 66%, lower than that obtained by those already approved, but with an 86% capacity to prevent serious cases of illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

Additionally, this vaccine requires a single dose, while it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, unlike those of Pfizer or Moderna, which require temperatures around -50 degrees Celsius, which facilitates its distribution.

According to its composition, this vaccine uses the common cold virus (known as adenovirus type 26), which allows the introduction of coronavirus proteins into the cells of the body to trigger an immune response.

In the United States, more than 50 million doses have been applied as reported by President Joe Biden on February 25. The head of the White House announced just over a month ago his desire to immunize about 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

However, the presence of new variants of the virus (many of them more contagious) has accelerated the immunization process for millions of people.

“The fewer people are infected with the virus, the less chance it has to emerge as a more virulent strain. So we are in a rush to get this vaccine out,” said Jay Portnoy, professor of pediatrics at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. Kansas City.

Johnson & Johnson is preparing its vaccine for the South African variant

According to the Reuters news agency, Johnson & Johnson would be developing a second-generation vaccine focused on fighting the South African variant of the virus and, according to the agency, it would be ready to begin tests during the summer.

The pharmaceutical company indicated that, in case of receiving authorization for emergency use, it is ready to supply the drug immediately. In this sense, it states that it could send three to four million doses next week and hopes to have enough supply to distribute 20 million doses by the end of March.

The recommendation offered by the expert panel comes days after the United States passed the milestone of 500,000 deaths related to the disease.

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, the United States is the country most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in absolute terms, with 28.4 million accumulated infections and 510,306 deaths.

With EFE, Reuters and AP