In South Africa, they announced the suspension of the use of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson until the manufacturer establishes the exact cause of blood clots in people after vaccination with this drug. This is reported on April 13 by the TV channel eNCA with reference to the country’s Minister of Health Zveli Mkhize.

It is clarified that the rejection of the vaccine will delay the vaccination campaign in the most affected country in Africa, which used only this drug.

“We decided to voluntarily suspend our implementation until the causal relationship between the development of blood clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not fully understood,” says Mkhize.

South African authorities have previously abandoned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after research showed that the vaccine was not effective against the dominant local strain of the virus.

As of April 2021, South Africa has received 31 million doses from J&J and 30 million from Pfizer that have yet to be delivered.

On April 13, the United States officially recommended that Johnson & Johnson suspend vaccination with its drug due to the discovery of a rare type of thrombosis in six people after vaccination. In turn, the manufacturing company announced the suspension of the introduction of the drug in European countries in connection with the incident.

On the same day, the United States announced the death of one of six patients with thrombosis after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson. It is clarified that another woman is in serious condition.