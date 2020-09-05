The trial of the Kovid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with American multinational Johnson & Johnson, found that it produced antibodies that could protect mice from novel corona virus infection. This is revealed in a study which has been published in the journal Nature Medicine.According to this study, this vaccine enhanced the strong immune system in Syrian golden mice and saved them from many diseases and death like pneumonia. The vaccines have been jointly developed by Johnson & Johnson and Birth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). It has used the common cold common virus ‘adenovirus serotype 26’ (AD 26).



Test is being done on humans

“We recently saw that the AD26-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed a robust safety system inside monkeys and is now being tested on humans,” said Dan Baruch, director of the BIDMC Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. He also stated, ‘Although monkeys do not normally have more serious diseases, it was therefore necessary to study whether this vaccine could protect mice from severe pneumonia and death from SARS-CoV-2.’

