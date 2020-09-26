A single dose of the vaccine Johnson & Johnson works on produced a “strong immune response” against the new coronavirus in an early to mid-stage clinical trial, based on interim results released Friday. The vaccine, called Ad26.COV2.S, it was also well tolerated when given in two different doses, as revealed.

The fact that only one dose causes a great response in a person’s body it can be a major breakthrough in vaccine distribution, as it could be expedited because only one dose per person would be needed. Other projects such as Moderna or Pfizer work on supplying two doses to each individual.

Johnson & Johnson’s results show that 29 days after vaccination, 98% of the volunteers with available data had neutralizing antibodies, which defend cells from viruses. However, these immune response data were only available in 15 people over the age of 65, which limits the interpretation of the results and makes more trials necessary.

Response in people over 65

In participants over 65 years of age, the rate of adverse reactions such as fatigue and muscle aches was 36%, much lower than the 64% seen in younger participants, which indicates that the immune response that the vaccine is eliciting in older people may not be as strong.

When will the results of the last phase be?

Therefore, as it is not clear whether older people, one of the populations most at risk of contracting the virus, will be protected to the same degree as younger people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the American company has started a final test with 60,000 people, which could pave the way for approval from the authorities. The results of this last phase of the trials are expected to be available by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

As he has assured Reuters Dr. Barry Bloom, Professor at the School of Public Health TH Chan of the University of Harvard, the results obtained so far justify why further testing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required, one of the most advanced projects and one of the most hopeful that its vaccine will be effective against the coronavirus.