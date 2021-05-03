The Danish authorities have refused to use the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the country. Writes about this on May 3 Politiken with reference to the words of the Minister of Health of the Kingdom, Magnus Choinike.

According to the newspaper, this decision was made in connection with the formation of “unusual blood clots” in people after using the drug.

It is clarified that Denmark has ordered 8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, and the refusal will shift the timing of vaccination of the country’s adult population.

This is the second vaccine from Johnson & Johnson to be phased out by Denmark. Earlier in the kingdom, the vaccine from AstraZeneca was abandoned. It is clarified, however, that the Danish authorities have given residents the opportunity to choose one of these two vaccines on a voluntary basis.

Thus, Denmark became the first European state to ban the use of the drug from AstraZeneca for all population groups. The reason for this was cases of blood clots and blood clotting disorders in vaccinated, as well as several cases of death.

Currently, the Danish vaccination campaign uses vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.