The Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on Monday May 3, released message, in which it recommends the use of the COVID-19 vaccine of the American company Johnson & Johnson to vaccinate people over 30 years old.

As noted in the document, those wishing to be vaccinated should not have contraindications to the drug.

On April 30, the Ministry of Health of Canada announced that the use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, was temporarily discontinued in the country. The decision was made against the backdrop of the closure of vaccine production.

On April 23, an expert council under the US medical regulator recommended the resumption of vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection with Jonson & Jonson. The experts indicated that a warning about the risk of rare but serious thrombosis should be added when the vaccine is resumed.

At the same time, the survey, the results of which were published on April 26, showed that less than half of the surveyed US residents found the vaccine against the coronavirus of the American company Johnson & Johnson relatively safe.

Earlier, on April 9, in the United States, three Jonson & Jonson coronavirus vaccination centers located in North Carolina were temporarily closed due to the identification of side effects in 26 people after using the vaccine.

After using the drug, four people were admitted to hospitals for further examination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described fainting as not uncommon after vaccination.

Prior to that, on March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) strategic advisory group on immunization recommended careful monitoring of potential side effects from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, including allergic reactions and bleeding problems.