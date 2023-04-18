The health and consumer company Johnson & Johnson suffered losses of 68 million euros in the first quarter of this year after allocating 6.9 billion dollars (about 6.3 billion euros at current exchange rates) to litigation. The company has recently agreed to pay 8,900 million dollars (about 8,100 million euros) to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits for the alleged presence of carcinogenic components in one of its flagship products, talcum powder that is marketed under the brand name Baby Powder. , but in his quarterly accounts he hardly gives details or explanations in this regard.

The multinational led by the Spanish Joaquín Duato does point out that those 6,900 million dollars remain at 5,278 million net of the fiscal impact. With this and other adjustments, the company indicates that its adjusted net result would be 7,068 million dollars, 1% less than the previous year.

The company’s sales have grown by 5.6%, up to 24,746 million dollars, despite the negative exchange rate impact that has weighed them down. Without it, the increase would be 9%. In the United States, growth has been 9.7%, while in the rest of the world, exchange rates leave the increase at only 1.8%. With this, the company starts to bill more in its local market (12,517 million dollars) than in the rest of the world (12,229 million). Pharmacy products account for 54% of sales.

The figures exceed analysts’ forecasts, thanks in part to sales developments for its covid vaccine, strong sales of key drugs such as Stelara, for Crohn’s disease, and the recovery in demand at its unit of medical devices.

“Our first-quarter results demonstrate strong performance across all three segments of our business and reflect the dedication of Johnson & Johnson colleagues around the world,” Joaquín Duato, president and CEO, said in a statement. “With this momentum, I look forward to the remainder of the year, a year filled with exciting drivers that will create both short- and long-term value for patients and all of our stakeholders,” he added.

After the good operating data for the first quarter, Johnson & Johnson has raised its forecasts for the year as a whole. It has gone from forecasting growth of around 5% to 6%, with which it now estimates that sales will be around 98.4 billion dollars. It has also raised earnings per share growth forecasts, from approximately 4% to around 5%, according to has reported to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

The company also announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a 5.3% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.13 per share to $1.19 per share. “In recognition of our 2022 results, our strong financial position, and our confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the board of directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 61st consecutive year.” Joaquín Duato has declared in another statement.

