The American company Johnson & Johnson has postponed the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. About it reported in the company’s press release.

They said that the company is aware of cases of blood clots after vaccination with the drug. “In addition, we are considering these cases together with the European health authorities,” the statement reads.

Earlier, US regulators wanted to ban the use of the coronavirus vaccine by the American company Johnson & Johnson due to blood clots in vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that more than 6.8 million doses of the drug have been administered in the United States, with six cases of severe thrombosis in those vaccinated.

In early April, The New York Times reported that employees of the American Johnson & Johnson plant in Baltimore made a mistake when mixing the ingredients of the coronavirus vaccine, which led to the loss of 15 million doses of the drug. Because of the incident, the FDA is conducting an inspection of the plant.