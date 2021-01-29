The American drug company, Johnson & Johnson, announced today, Friday, that its vaccine is 66 percent effective against copies of Covid-19 disease in general.

The company added, in a statement, that its vaccine is less effective against the South African version of the mutated virus.

She explained that the vaccine, which is provided in the form of a single dose only, is 85 percent effective for preventing severe forms of the disease, according to a large clinical trial.

Johnson & Johnson plans to file an emergency license application in the United States next week.

The United States is currently using the vaccines “Moderna” and “Biontech-Pfizer” against Covid-19, which is caused by infection with the new Corona virus.

The possibility of adding a third vaccine comes at a time when the United States seeks to speed up the vaccination process to reach one and a half million doses per day, a goal set by the new president, Joe Biden.

The company pledged to deliver 100 million doses to the United States before the end of June, about 200 million doses to the European Union before the end of the year (the first shipments were received in April), and nearly 200 million doses to developing countries (delivery starts after June).

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, which facilitates distribution in poor countries.