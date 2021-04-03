The American drug company Johnson & Johnson announced that it is now testing the effectiveness of its vaccine against the emerging corona virus, which has been approved for use in adults only – on young people in their teens.

The company said that the single-dose vaccine will first be tested on a small number of young people between the ages of 16 and 17 as part of a clinical trial that has been underway since last September.

After reviewing the initial data, the trial will gradually expand to include a larger group of younger teens – from the age of 12.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already being administered in the United States and received European Union approval on March 11th.

The company said it is working to test the vaccine on pregnant women and children in the near future.

The vaccine, developed by Johnson’s subsidiary in the Netherlands, is given in a single dose to adults aged 18 years and over.

The full effect of the Biontec / Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines is only apparent after two doses of the vaccine have been administered.