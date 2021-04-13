Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that delay the launch of your vaccine against the coronavirus in Europe amid an investigation in the United States on rare blood clots.

The company announced the decision after US regulators said they recommended a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

“We have been reviewing these cases with the European health authorities,” the company said. “We have taken the decision to proactively delay the deployment of our vaccine in Europe, “they added.

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine had to be shipped to Europe in the next few weeks.

Asked Tuesday about the possible halt in the deployment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Germany, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said there were no immediate plans to change the schedule.

“I currently do not have a date from which Johnson & Johnson will be managed,” the spokesman, Hanno Kautz, told reporters in Berlin. “But in principle, we naturally always take these warnings seriously in an international context and we investigate them“.

The European Medicines Agency, the EU’s equivalent of the FDA, said it had already started reviewing Johnson & Johnson vaccine to evaluate reports of blood clots in people who received the injection.

“These reports point to a ‘safety signal,’ but it is currently unclear if there is a causal association between vaccination” with the Johnson & Johnson injection, he said.

The experts were “investigating these cases and decide if regulatory action is necessary“he added.

Source: AP