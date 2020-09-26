Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) experimental COVID-19 vaccine elicited an immune response in most volunteers vaccinated in the early trial and also performed well in safety. Writes about this on September 26 WSJ citing research published on the medRxiv medical preprint server.

The findings validate J&J’s earlier decision to begin a larger, later-stage study with up to 60,000 people that will provide expanded evidence on whether the vaccine is safe to protect people from COVID-19.

The company said earlier this week that the results from a Phase 1/2 vaccine trial were positive. A large Phase 3 study will produce first results by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

J&J of New Brunswick, NJ began the first human trial of a vaccine, codenamed Ad26, in July in Belgium and the United States. Then more than 1000 adults were covered. The subjects were tested at various dose levels and dosing regimens.

Detailed interim results of the study were posted on the medRxiv preprint server. Medical manuscripts are published on the site before they are reviewed by reviewers and published in medical journals.

Among the vast majority of certain subgroups of subjects, a single dose of the vaccine appears to induce so-called neutralizing antibodies to coronavirus when measured in blood samples about four weeks after vaccination.

Neutralizing antibodies are agents of the immune system that block the virus and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The vaccine-induced concentrations of neutralizing antibodies were comparable to those seen in the blood of people who recovered from Covid-19, the study said.

The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was developed by specialists from the Russian Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. N.F. Gamalei. The drug was named Sputnik V and was registered on 11 August.

On September 8, the vaccine was released into civilian circulation.