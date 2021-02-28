The United States medical regulator, the FDA, has approved a coronavirus drug manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

“Johnson & Johnson expects to deliver up to 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March and up to 100 million doses by the end of June,” the FDA said.

It is emphasized that the drug is approved for emergency use.

Recall that in October last year, Johnson & Johnson announced that it had stopped providing doses of its vaccine to trial participants due to the detection of an unknown disease in a volunteer. WHO said safety is critical in the research process.

Johnson & Johnson filed an application for registration of a vaccine against COVID-19 in early February. According to company representatives, the drug in the third phase of trials showed an efficiency of up to 85%.

The Johnson & Johnson vector vaccine is effective in a single dose. It uses the common cold virus and targets the spike protein on the surface of the virus. Note that a specialist consultation is required before using the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson is the third coronavirus vaccine approved in the United States. Prior to that, Pfizer and Moderna were used in the country.