A vial and packaging of Johnson & Johnson’s Corona Vaccine. © Mary Altaffer/AP/dpa

The company Johnson & Johnson has apparently suspended production of its corona vaccine. It’s only going to start up again in a few months.

According to a media report, the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has suspended the production of its Corona * vaccine for the time being. The plant in Leiden, Netherlands, stopped production at the end of last year, the company reported New York Times on Tuesday. Instead, an experimental vaccine is currently being produced there. Corona vaccine production should be resumed in a few months.

Johnson & Johnson has enough vaccine in stock – all clear for Covax

A spokesman for the company stressed that Johnson & Johnson has “millions of doses of our corona vaccine in stock” and is honoring its supply agreements under the Covax initiative and with the African Union.

While Johnson & Johnson’s corona vaccine hardly plays a role in the vaccination campaigns of western countries, it is in demand in developing countries because it does not have to be stored and transported at such low temperatures as mRNA vaccines. (AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA