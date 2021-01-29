A healthcare provider prepares a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during trials, in an image provided by the company. AP

The US pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its single-dose coronavirus vaccine has an overall efficacy of 66% in preventing the disease, in a large trial against multiple variants carried out on three continents. In the tests, in which almost 44,000 volunteers participated, the level of protection against moderate and severe covid-19 ranged from 72% in the United States to 66% in Latin America and only 57% in South Africa, from where has spread a worrying variant.

The first two licensed vaccines, Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, set the bar very high, showing about 95% efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease in trials. However, these tests were conducted primarily in the United States and before new variants such as the South African and British emerged.

Johnson & Johnson’s primary goal was the prevention of moderate to severe covid. The vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization in all geographic areas and against multiple variants 28 days after immunization. This “will potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from the serious and fatal outcomes of COVID-19,” said Paul Stoffels, the pharmaceutical’s chief scientific officer, in a statement with the results, based on 468 symptomatic cases.

Johnson & Johnson plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Drug Administration (FDA) next week.

Unlike the Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s does not require a second injection weeks after the first, nor does it need to be kept frozen, making it a good candidate for use in locations where infrastructure transport and cold storage are insufficient.

This vaccine is different from those already developed and approved that are based on RNA, those of Moderna and BioNTech / Pfizer. In this case, it uses an adenovirus as a vehicle that contains the DNA genetic sequence of the protein S of the new coronavirus. This protein is what the pathogen uses to bind to human cells, enter them, and hijack their machinery to reproduce. It is a technology similar to that developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca and also that of the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

The most promising data on this vaccine is that, according to Johnson & Johnson, it prevents 85% of severe COVID cases with just one dose. These data, however, are still provisional, as the clinical trial has not yet completed.

On October 20, the European Commission announced an agreement with this pharmaceutical company to buy 200 million doses if the vaccine is finally effective.

