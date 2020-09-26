An experimental vaccine against coronavirus infection of the Johnson & Johnson company, during clinical trials, according to preliminary data, shows positive results. The results are published on the medical portal MedRXiv…

According to the posted data, 800 people took part in the tests, who were divided into two groups: the first included people aged 18 to 55 years, and the second – over 65 years old.

It is noted that the COVID-19 vaccine caused a sustained immune response in almost all participants in the first phase and the first phase of the second phase of clinical trials. For example, 99% of trial participants aged 18 to 55 developed detectable antibodies within 29 days of vaccination.

As the American company specified, the side effects that were observed during the study phase, for example, headache, fever, weakness and body pain, were minor and disappeared after a few days.

Corresponding test results allow further development of the vaccine.

We will remind, Johnson & Johnson on this Wednesday began the third stage of clinical trials of its vaccine. The first batches are expected to be available for certification in early 2021.

Earlier, the United States-based biotechnology company Novavax began the third phase of trials of a coronavirus vaccine.

In turn, the American leader Donald Trump said that the coronavirus vaccines being developed by the United States could be distributed in the first day after their approval.