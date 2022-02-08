February 8, 2022 21:12

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting for political survival, made some changes to his administration on Tuesday, seeking to placate lawmakers from his party angered by a series of scandals.

Johnson had pledged to reset his administration, in the face of his biggest crisis to date, which was fueled by the revelation that parties will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence and residence while the strict general closure restrictions to combat “Corona” are in effect.

The changes did not include any of the key ministerial positions.

Mark Spencer became Speaker of Parliament, replacing Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was appointed Minister for Brexit and Government Efficiency.

Johnson’s spokesman said earlier that the prime minister had again told the group of key ministers to begin introducing policies to improve living conditions.

Johnson also appointed MP Andrew Griffiths to head the Prime Minister’s political department, and Stephen Barclay as his chief of staff.

Source: agencies