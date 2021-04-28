Irritated as he had never been seen in parliamentary sessions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended himself from opposition attacks by not clarifying how the payment of reforms was made in his official apartment, which he shares with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, and his son, at 11 Downing Street. “I have covered all the expenses!” He exclaimed over and over again, although he did not answer what they asked him.

Labor leader Keir Starmer, a good lawyer, questioned him from a forensic perspective. “Who initially paid the cost of the renovations?” He asked twice. I paid it all, “answered Johnson, who manages the nation’s affairs with success, according to the verdict of the polls, but has created a trail of grotesque decisions for the payment of decorations in his house.

Giving the apartment the style of designer Lulu Lytle was the idea of ​​his fiancée, Symonds, who, in a famous incident before he was elected prime minister, loudly reproached her lover for spilling wine on the sofa in her apartment. Such was the anger that the neighbors called the police. Already settled in Downing Street, Symonds entrusted Lytle with the beautification of its surroundings.

Prime ministers have an annual budget of about 35,000 euros for home improvements. Lyttle’s bill reached the Cabinet Ministry in the spring, according to The Times’ chronology. The ministry paid what was due and presented Johnson with an invoice for the expense that exceeded the public funds allocated.

The Conservative Party paid the 67,000-euro bill that the ministry released to Johnson, always according to ‘The Times’. The leader tried to create a foundation that would take over the building and would be chaired by David Brownlow, a regular donor to the Conservative Party whom Theresa May made Lord. Lord Brownlow gave 67,000 euros to the party for the works of the flat; on behalf of the foundation, although it has not yet been formed.

Leader pocket



Johnson’s spokesmen later denied that party funds were used to pay for the works. Following the public complaint by his former assistant Dominic Cummings, last Friday, that the Prime Minister suggested a “perhaps illegal” method of defraying the cost of the reforms in the flat, the spokesmen and the Prime Minister say in chorus that he paid for them Johnson out of his pocket.

If so, you wouldn’t have done anything wrong. And, therefore, it is incomprehensible that he has commissioned the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, to investigate all the details – will it be known then if the wallpaper actually cost more than 150 euros per meter? – and publishes an analysis with his conclusions In the next weeks.

The Electoral Commission, which records data on party financing, has opened another investigation after holding talks with the Conservative Party since March. It claims that there are indications that “one or more offenses” have been committed, which could cost Conservatives a fine for concealing donations.

Boris Johnson has already been reprimanded twice in his short parliamentary career for his delay in recording donations in the mandatory register for MPs. If he had now committed a third delay, the sanction corresponds in theory to the prime minister himself. Neither the opposition nor the Election Commission scare Johnson. Yes, Cummings’ appointment with a parliamentary committee at the end of May and his willingness to discredit him is worrying.