Boris Johnson can’t leave “Party Gate” behind: An internal report by the British government attests “leadership failure”.

London – “Party Gate” is not over for Boris Johnson*: An internal investigation could increase the pressure on the prime minister again. The British government’s report on the party scandal, which has been the subject of heated debate in Great Britain, states a “failure of leadership” in the government.

Boris Johnson’s “Party Gate”: Bitter conclusion – not up to the standards demanded by the British

There have been misperceptions from “various parts” of the government regarding parties during the coronavirus lockdown at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence, government official Sue Gray said in a report released on Monday. “Some of the events shouldn’t have been allowed in the first place,” Gray notes in her 12-page report.

Those responsible failed to adhere to the standards that were required not only by the government but by the entire population at the time of the corona lockdown, it said. demanded: "Important insights must be drawn from these events, which must be addressed immediately across the government." This means that there is no need to wait for the end of the police investigation. Johnson has already received the report.