The British Government has published the text of an amendment to its Internal Market bill, which will give the House of Commons the right to vote before the powers to unilaterally modify aspects of the European Union Withdrawal Agreement, which allowed the ‘Brexit’ on January 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to support the amendment with the chairman of the Commons Justice Committee, Sir Bob Neill, and with former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green, part of the group of notable conservatives who do not want to rebel against the Executive but they do not want a unilateral bankruptcy of the Agreement.

The amendment does not modify the fundamental aspect of the law – the unilateral rupture of an International Treaty – but rather allows the House of Commons veto the powers that the law gives to executive ministers to repeal a part of the Protocol on Northern Ireland, related to the procedures to send products from the region to the rest of the United Kingdom, and any measure that in the future limits subsidies to companies.

The law has led to resignations in the government’s legal advice structure and the opposition is demanding that the Cabinet-based Attorney General follow suit. It has also been criticized by the five prime ministers who have preceded Johnson. And while she did win ample support in the first Commons vote, there was enough dissension to worry the prime minister.

Negotiations between the British and EU delegations to reach an agreement on the future relationship continue. The EU has set an ultimatum for the UK to withdraw the law before the end of September. The British Government another for the negotiation to conclude on October 15. The amendment will be introduced next week, before the bill goes to the House of Lords, where the majority opposes the bill.