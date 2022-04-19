British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears Tuesday for the first time since he was fined for breaking the anticovid law before some deputies who, despite the indignation, do not seem determined to change their leader in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

Johnson, his wife Carrie and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak – the second highest ranking government official– were fined 50 pounds ($65, 60 euros) last Tuesday for a birthday party held on June 19, 2020 with dozens of people in the room of the Council of Ministers, when social gatherings were prohibited.

These are three of the fifty sanctions that the London police have imposed so far for what is known as “partygate”, the scandal of illegal parties organized in government facilities during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, which at the beginning of the year endangered Johnson’s permanence in power.

The investigation, which covers a dozen events, from Christmas celebrations to farewell parties, remains open so the prime minister, whose presence was noted at other events, could be fined again.

The 57-year-old conservative leader thus became the first acting head of government sanctioned for breaking the law. And immediately he asked for “complete apologies” in front of the television cameras, claiming to “understand the anger” of the British, deprived at that time of meeting with their loved ones..

But he rejected calls to resign, reiterated by the opposition that accuses him of having lied to Parliament when he claimed in December that anticovid rules had not been broken.

Back this Tuesday from his Easter vacation, the deputies want to ask Johnson for an explanation.

However, he provoked outrage even before he came to the fore, by choosing to combine his “partygate” explanations with information about the Western response to the war in Ukraine and the growing cost of living crisis.

His critics denounced an attempt to minimize the scandal, but his spokesman assured that Johnson is sincere in admitting his mistakes.

“It fully respects the outcome of the investigation” by the police, the spokesman told reporters.

Downing Street, UK government building. Photo: Niklas HALLE’N / AFP

New revelations and upcoming elections

a member of the executive, the minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, defended for his part in Sky New that the prime minister “clearly said at all times what he believed to be true”.

Johnson has assured in the past that he always believed that the different meetings were “work events”, such as the party for his 56th birthday, which – he assured – did not last more than “10 minutes”, with some participants who, like Sunak, were there for a cabinet meeting.

Without questioning the fine, he stated last Tuesday that at no time “had it occurred to him” that “it could be a violation of the rules.”

A large group of rebels from his formation, the Conservative Party, contemplated at the beginning of the year launching a motion of internal censure against him for this scandal.

But since the war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, the idea of ​​changing leaders has cooled. Thus, the conservative deputy Roger Gale ruled out last week, “in the midst of an international crisis”, giving Russian President Vladimir Putin “the peace of mind of thinking that we are going to dismiss the prime minister and weaken the coalition” against Russia.

“Any reaction to this will have to wait,” he added. However, recent polls showed a majority of Britons consider Johnson a “liar” who should resign.

Opposition MPs insist on this, relying on new details published by the Sunday Times according to which at a farewell party for their communication chief, on November 13, 2020, Johnson even served drinks.

And they want the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, to allow a vote to try to bring the case before a parliamentary committee charged with deciding whether the prime minister lied to the chamber, which – according to unwritten rules – is grounds for of dismissal.

However, for this they need the support of the conservative majority. And although it does not seem determined to collaborate at the moment, it could change its mind if in the municipal elections on May 5 the voters show that they have withdrawn their support for the prime minister, who came triumphantly to power in 2019 promising to carry out a Brexit that until then seemed unfeasible.

Parliament to vote on whether to investigate Johnson over Downing Street parties

The president of the British Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle, today gave the green light to an opposition proposal to debate and vote next Thursday if the Prime Minister, the conservative Boris Johnson, is investigated.for allegedly lying about Downing Street parties during the pandemic.

The leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, maintains that Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons when he claimed that the restrictions against the coronavirus were not breached at the headquarters of the Executive.

AFP and EFE

